Mark Hamill has thrown his public support behind Dave Filoni as the new creative force steering Lucasfilm following Kathleen Kennedy’s departure, calling the longtime Star Wars animator and producer the ideal person to lead the franchise forward. Fans aren’t exactly celebrating.

Hamill was direct in his endorsement. “I can’t think of better hands” for Star Wars to be in than Dave Filoni, the actor said, adding that Filoni’s direct relationship with George Lucas gives him a unique advantage over anyone else who might have taken the role. “George was a mentor to Dave, so he knows George’s sensibility.”

That connection to Lucas is the foundation of Filoni’s entire case for the job. He’s one of the few people in modern Star Wars who actually sat with the creator, learned from him, and absorbed his approach to storytelling. On paper, that’s exactly what the franchise needs after years of creative drift under Kennedy’s tenure.

But paper and reality are two different things.

Filoni didn’t watch the Disney era of Star Wars from the sidelines. He was in the middle of it. He had creative involvement in The Acolyte, a series that drew significant fan backlash for its handling of established lore, particularly around the Force and the Chosen One prophecy. Leslye Headland, the show’s creator, repeatedly invoked Filoni’s approval when defending her most controversial decisions.

He produced Ahsoka, which struggled to connect beyond the existing fanbase despite featuring one of Star Wars’ most beloved characters. He played a central role in shaping Mandalorian Season 3, which shifted focus away from Din Djarin toward Bo-Katan Kryze in ways that divided the show’s audience considerably.

Hamill’s endorsement also reopens his long-documented frustrations with The Last Jedi. His disagreement with Rian Johnson’s vision for Luke Skywalker remains one of the most candid public disputes between an actor and a director in blockbuster history.

“I saw entire planets wiped out! If anything, Luke doubles down and hardens his resolve in the face of adversity,” Hamill reportedly told Johnson during production. His objection was philosophical - two completely different understandings of who Luke Skywalker fundamentally is as a character.

Despite those objections, Hamill committed to the performance. “Despite the fact that I disagree with your choices for Luke, I’m going to do everything within my power to make your screenplay work,” he told Johnson. He later clarified that his criticism was never personal, calling Johnson “one of the most gifted directors I’ve ever worked with.”

Now Hamill says he’s ready to step aside entirely. “I had my time… I think they should focus on the future and all the new characters.” It’s a graceful exit statement, but it lands awkwardly given that the last moment of genuine, widespread fan excitement for the franchise came from Luke’s return in the Mandalorian Season 2 finale - a scene that reminded audiences exactly what they’d been missing.

That reaction hasn’t faded. And it quietly complicates everything Hamill is saying about moving forward.

Pop culture pundit Matt Jarbo echoed fans fears about what we might see, responding to this on X, " have a feeling that Dave filoni is going to be heavily listening to what fans want. I just hope that it's not people who enjoy the sequel Trilogy LOL.”

The core tension in his Filoni endorsement is this: fans who want a course correction are being asked to trust the man who was present for much of what they want corrected. Filoni’s George Lucas connection is real and meaningful. But so is his fingerprint on the projects that divided audiences throughout the Disney era.

Kennedy’s departure marks a big shift in Lucasfilm’s leadership structure. Whether it marks a shift in creative direction depends entirely on decisions Filoni hasn’t made yet.

On top of this, Filoni isn’t entirely in charge. Feminist activist Lynwen Brennan has also been named as a co-replacement for Kennedy. “Filoni has never really been a traditional executive, so they’re giving him a partner in Lynwen Brennan, currently president and general manager of Lucasfilm Business, but he’ll be the decider on the creative direction of the franchise in film, television, and any other platforms in the galaxy,” Matthew Belloni from Puck said of the promotion.

For now, Luke Skywalker himself says he’s in good hands. Whether the fans who grew up watching Luke Skywalker agree is a considerably more complicated question.

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