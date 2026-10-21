This is my favorite chapter of the Silver-Haired Heiress yet, hope you enjoy it as well. Took me a big longer today because of so much going on! I really appreciate all the new subscribers here again so welcome! It’s been quite the week and I hope we can always grow this much :)
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Books
Fantasy Fiction: The Silver-Haired Heiress Hates Me (But She Keeps Saving My Life) Chapter 7
Some days it’s a bit difficult to get all this done especially with the longer chapters. But we had a LOT of development today. You can see it building. I will note that I will not be able to get a chapter out Friday in all likelihood because I will be at World Fantasy Con. I don’t see how I’ll be able to get it done unless I can magically finish two tomorrow. We’ll see along with everything else!