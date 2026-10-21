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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
2m

This is great news. I want to see Colbert experience a second huge failure in the 2020s.

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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
38m

I'll just read the books when I can, I haven't gotten to them yet.

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