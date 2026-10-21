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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
4h

I feel bad for Daisy Ridley. I feel that she has been typecasted in these kinds of roles. I know she has been vocal in the past about sexism and whatnot, however, for reasons now unknown to me, I feel like she was commanded by her masters to do so. Her roles in “Cleaner” and “Murder on the Orient Express” showed a feminine and vulnerable side to her performance in my opinion.

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Adam's avatar
Adam
1h

I understand from other sources that the two other series (Time Tunnel and Land of the Giants) were also getting remakes. This seems to explain how they're getting tied in together.

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