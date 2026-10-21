HBO’s Harry Potter series has reportedly spent £147.4 million, about $196 million, on its first season through the end of 2025, according to accounts filed with Companies House by HBO’s UK production company, Plum Jam Productions. The figure covers roughly half of the season one shoot, which began in mid-July 2025 at Leavesden and ran into May 2026, so the final cost will be higher. HBO has not confirmed any budget.

Some headlines say the series already outspends all eight films combined. It does not, at least not yet. The spending to date is above seven of the eight films, and only Half-Blood Prince, credited with $250 million, cost more. The eight films together cost roughly $1.2 billion, a total the series would need several seasons to pass, and HBO has greenlit seven.

The accounts show spending of nearly £129 million in 2025, up from just over £18 million in 2024, the preparation year. They exclude 2026 filming, visual effects and promotion, and they do not break costs down by season or episode. A figure of $100 million per episode has circulated on social media, and it does not match the filings, which work out to about $24.5 million an episode if all of the spending went to season one’s eight episodes.

The Eight Films: What They Cost and What They Earned

The eight Harry Potter films cost about $1.155 billion to make over a decade and earned roughly $7.8 billion worldwide, with tallies varying slightly by source. Deathly Hallows – Part 2 was the biggest earner at $1.34 billion, and Half-Blood Prince was the most expensive.

The film budgets are in the dollars of their day and were never adjusted for inflation, while the series figure is in today’s dollars. The two Deathly Hallows films were shot together, so their individual budgets are an estimate.

The Controversies Around the HBO Version

The loudest fight has been the casting of Paapa Essiedu, an Emmy nominee for I May Destroy You, as Severus Snape, a role Alan Rickman played in the films. Some fans objected, and Essiedu told an interviewer in March that he has been told “Quit or I’ll murder you” and that he sees messages online saying “I’m going to come to your house and kill you.” He said the abuse “fuels me.” He has not reported the threats to authorities.

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the films, said at Fans Expo: “I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they’re being is racist.” He said of Essiedu’s critics: “They will be swallowing their tongues, hopefully.”

The second fight is J.K. Rowling, who is closely involved with the series. Her comments on gender have drawn criticism from cast members of the original films, and Essiedu had signed an open letter criticizing a UK Supreme Court ruling on transgender legal status. Rowling later said she would not fire an actor for “legally protected beliefs” that differ from hers. Andrew Garfield, promoting The Magic Faraway Tree, said: “we shouldn’t be putting money in the pocket of inhumane legislation right now.”

One columnist argued that HBO’s bet looks safe, because more viewers will be indifferent to Rowling’s views or support them than will boycott. No organized boycott has been reported.

Why It Is Probably Still the Most Exciting Thing Out There

The series teaser drew more than 277 million organic views, according to a Warner Bros. Discovery press release, the most for a trailer in HBO and HBO Max history and more than double the previous record. No other Harry Potter project has that kind of pull right now.

The pitch is also what fans have asked for since the books ended. Each of the seven novels becomes a full season, so the story gets told at book length instead of being squeezed into two and a half hours, and HBO greenlit all seven seasons before filming on the first was finished. Season one is eight episodes and is due in 2027.

The cast includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Katherine Parkinson, Paapa Essiedu and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, with Mark Mylod and Francesca Gardiner as directors and showrunners. The films ended in 2011, and the Fantastic Beasts spinoffs stopped at three films, so a faithful adaptation of the books is the biggest thing left for Potter fans.

Seven Seasons to Hold

The teaser pulled 277 million views through the casting fights, the Rowling debate and a budget that keeps climbing. If that audience stays through the first episode, will anything in this list matter to it by season three?

Six books. One unforgettable world. The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle is steampunk adventure with the kind of worldbuilding and heart that made you fall in love with fantasy in the first place. Start the series on Amazon.