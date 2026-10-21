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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
3h

Money doesn't necessarily equal quality -- just look at Amazon's five season vanity project...

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Snowyteller's avatar
Snowyteller
5h

Vast money for cheap looks, for Snape Dogg for probably not nearly as much magic as it should have. For a washed out world.

For something that may well end up failing to compete with a grassroot.

Gonna be a big opening, a lot watching but what will truly be the result?

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