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Author John G. Dyer's avatar
Author John G. Dyer
5h

I hate to rain on your parade, but expansionism is not necessarily fascist. There is a checklist to go through. The federation might indeed be a fascist instrument, but I don't know if you can call it based on series narrative content.

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