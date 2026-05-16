There’s a lot going on with The Lord of the Rings right now in a very strange way which makes me wonder what they’re planning to destroy the franchise even beyond what they’ve done. It seems like they’re intent on turning this into a completely milked skinsuit brand like Marvel or Star Wars. Really sad.

Meanwhile, Flying Sparks hit a major milestone at $4,000 and 50 backers for the omnibus. Real comics storytelling is here and it’s with independents. Glad to see that these stories are resonating. Back on Indie Crowdfund!