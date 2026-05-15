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Jeffolas
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So, I've been doing my best to ignore this "Absolute" prestidigitation.

Look over here!

No, over there!

Nothing up my sleeve!

Because it all sounded like flashy nonsense to sell some #1s, to be dropped mid-beat and forgotten once the sales dipped like Marvel's Ultimate Universe. Throw in blind bag, "collectible" cover money grabs, and my head needs a roll-over cage from the force of my eyeball rotation.

I just looked up this dog water premise for a dog water comic.

Bruce Wayne is no longer a billionaire, because EVIL. The Joker is the billionaire now, and evil, because of course he is. Most of the villains are now Bruce's childhood friends and ICE and law enforcement are the real bad guys.

Bruce grew up poor and disadvantaged, and now he fights enrmies with rigged-up blue collar construction equipment. Also, he's 6'9" and over 400 lbs and just wails on people, because these writers have no concept of an actual, functioning human body and action=punching.

Stupid, stupid, stupid.

Give me the psychological terror of the real Batman, hiding in shadows, using tactical violence, positioning, environmental props, and smarts over sheer bulk and brutality.

This character is not Batman, it's the sick love child of the Punisher and the Hulk.

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