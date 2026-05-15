Good. I have all the details needed. Here is the edited article with the Arkhaven reference inserted in the section after the DC comparison, where it fits most naturally:

Marvel’s Midnight Universe Is a DC Absolute Clone That Won’t Last

Marvel Comics announced its Midnight Universe publishing line this week, launching in August 2026 with three titles: Midnight X-Men by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte, Midnight Fantastic Four by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, and Midnight Spider-Man by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc. The line bills itself as a horror reimagining of Marvel’s biggest properties, with X-Men turned into vampires, the Fantastic Four origin twisted into cosmic body horror, and Peter Parker transformed into a spider hybrid by Oscorp.

The pitch is obvious. DC’s Absolute line dragged DC from a 17.8% market share in Q2 2024 to 34.7% in Q1 2026 while Marvel fell from 39% to 29.4% in the same window. Marvel lost the top spot in the direct market for the first time in years, and the Midnight Universe is the corporate response.

The vampire angle on Midnight X-Men also puts Marvel in the position of copying independent publishers. Arkhaven Comics, founded by Vox Day, has been running Midnight’s War, a vampire comic co-written by Chuck Dixon, since 2020. The series launched on Webtoon, crowdfunded a hardcover through Kickstarter in 2023, and published its collected Volume 1 through Arkhaven in 2024. The concept, the word “Midnight” in the title, and the vampire-driven premise all precede Marvel’s announcement by years. Marvel’s marketing and editorial team either didn’t seem to care about the blatant copying.

Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski invoked the New Universe and the Ultimate Universe in his announcement, framing Midnight as a continuation of that tradition. The comparison does not flatter it. The New Universe launched in 1986 and collapsed by 1989. The original Ultimate Universe ran fifteen years before being folded into the main line. The second Ultimate Universe launched in 2023, already shed titles, and is functionally over. Marvel’s “new universe” track record is a consistent pattern of splashy announcements followed by quiet cancellations.

Hickman’s name on Midnight X-Men will bring some readers. His Krakoa run was the last time Marvel’s mutant books moved the needle. But the other two launch titles carry no equivalent pull, and a line lives or dies on its weakest books as much as its strongest. When issue three sales reports come in across all three titles, the picture will be clearer.

The structural problems are worse than the creative ones. DC’s Absolute line succeeded because it launched with a unified identity and Absolute Batman built genuine word-of-mouth from day one. Midnight staggers its three launch titles across three consecutive months: August, September, October. The initial press cycle expires before the line is even fully on shelves. By the time all three books exist simultaneously, the announcement will be six months old.

The quotes in Marvel’s press release read like a countdown clock. Johnson calling the line “history being made” and promising readers will “see things in these books that shock you” is the standard language for every Marvel new-universe launch before the sales data arrives. Percy announcing he can “lean into his worst instincts” on Fantastic Four describes an attitude, not a plan.

Marvel is chasing DC’s playbook eighteen months late and lifting a concept independent publishers already developed, with a staggered launch, on a line named after the time of day. The Midnight Universe will sell on name recognition in August, drop sharply by issue three, and face cancellation conversations by mid-2027.

What do you think: does the horror angle bring you in, or is this another corporate trend-chase that ends the same way they always do?

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