Thank you, guys, so much for all the kind words on the Malfoid fantasy fiction, and hello again to another group of new subscribers today! This has been our fastest growth in a long time, and I’m glad chapter 2 went even better for you. I’ll be working on chapter 3 tonight. As an update to the Sanderson story, I finally got someone to respond via Facebook Messenger:

Let’s hope something good comes of it!

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