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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
5h

Who would have thought gender swapping the heart and soul of Narnia and adding 1960s rock would be a bad idea?

This is Netflix's answer to the godawful RINGS OF POWER; at least these early reactions are encouraging-- here's hoping the film tanks HARD...

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
5h

The show Reno 911 had a bit set during a precinct meeting. Lieutenant Dangle admonished the officers because someone had been sticking their d--- in officer Junior's peanut butter.

Junior, growing angry that Dangle wasn't being forceful enough, stood up and yelled at the other officers "F--- YOUR OWN FOOD!"

That's been a running joke in our household now going on two decades.

If Gerwig wanted to stick her d--- in peanut butter, she should have gotten her own jar and left the Narnia jar alone.

Of course, Dangle's plaintive plea "how about we just don't f--- food?" Will be just as much ignored now as it was then.

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