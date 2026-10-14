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TrickyLaSoul
19m

These people still can't understand why their industry is in a state of systematic collapse. They can't grasp why jobs are in short supply, healthcare cost are skyrocketing, revelenacy falling, status and prestigae collapsing as well power and influence in sharp decline. These morons deserve their own demise. Its self inflicited and they'll still blame everyone when their homeless.

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