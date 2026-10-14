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Comic’s Werewolf's avatar
Comic’s Werewolf
40m

Personally I think it reads like incompetence rather than targeted theft. I recommend to never buy from them again.

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1 reply by Jon Del Arroz
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
1h

If their customer service is this kind of ass, then I won’t order anything from them ever. Not that I was planning to.

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