Quite a day today with a lot going on. Do look at the details of the Terry Brooks fandom meltdown; it’s sad watching how conservatives are taken down. We’re going to get into some great collector’s editions so if you want to follow an author who doesn’t hate you, start in on my Von Monocle series here. It builds really nicely across the books and I’m working on a new one right now:

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