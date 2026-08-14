Quite a day today with a lot going on. Do look at the details of the Terry Brooks fandom meltdown; it’s sad watching how conservatives are taken down. We’re going to get into some great collector’s editions so if you want to follow an author who doesn’t hate you, start in on my Von Monocle series here. It builds really nicely across the books and I’m working on a new one right now:
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Movies & TV
James Gunn’s DCU Just Lost Two More Shows
James Gunn’s DC Universe is shrinking again. Waller and Paradise Lost, two of the ten projects Gunn unveiled back in 2023 as the foundation of his Chapter One slate, are both dead at HBO. Sources tell Fandom Pulse that executives at Warner Bros. and Paramount are watching the pattern closely, and they don’t like what they’re seeing.
Movies & TV
Lilly Wachowski Says Hollywood Won’t Fund His Trans-Cast Thriller
Lilly Wachowski, co-director of “The Matrix” trilogy, says Hollywood is freezing out his new film because every lead role is played by a transgender actor. Speaking on KCRW’s “The Business” podcast, Wachowski said financiers like the script for his $10 million thriller “The Hunted” but won’t back it because of its cast.
Celebrity
The Full Truth About William Shatner’s X Account And Its Years-Old Feud With Nerdrotic
William Shatner’s X account renewed its standoff with YouTube creator Nerdrotic this week, insisting there was “ZERO misunderstanding” behind a block that has lasted more than four years. The exchange, screenshotted and shared by Nerdrotic himself, reopened a dispute that traces back to May 2021 and a joke about Wil Wheaton. However, pretending not to understand what’s going on to open up a controversy for clicks seems to be the onus of what’s going on here, since there’s not a lot of new information here, and as we’ve detailed, William Shatner himself isn’t even aware of what goes on on this account.
Books
Terry Brooks’ Own Publisher Banned One of His Biggest Fans From the Terry Brooks Community, and Tried to Humiliate Him Doing It
Terry Brooks is one of modern fantasy’s foundational names, the author who kicked off the genre’s post-Tolkien commercial era with The Sword of Shannara in 1977 and has sold more than 25 million books since. His premium editions and collector releases run through Grim Oak Press, a specialty publisher co-owned by Shawn Speakman and Jeff Lawson. Speakman also administers the Terry Brooks Community, the primary Facebook group for Brooks fandom and the closest thing the author has to an official gathering place for his readers.