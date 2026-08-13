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John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
4h

I think Gary from Nerdrotic is right. Star Trek is about to enter its Buck Rogers and Flash Gordon era, where it’s era is just gone

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Stephen Gesinski's avatar
Stephen Gesinski
5h

They had a black and white episode on Star Trek Continues and their scientific explanation made a heck of a lot more sense.

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