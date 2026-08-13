William Shatner’s X account renewed its standoff with YouTube creator Nerdrotic this week, insisting there was “ZERO misunderstanding” behind a block that has lasted more than four years. The exchange, screenshotted and shared by Nerdrotic himself, reopened a dispute that traces back to May 2021 and a joke about Wil Wheaton. However, pretending not to understand what’s going on to open up a controversy for clicks seems to be the onus of what’s going on here, since there’s not a lot of new information here, and as we’ve detailed, William Shatner himself isn’t even aware of what goes on on this account.