Dragonsteel’s most recent video update on the Eye of the World leatherbound addressed exactly one problem: inconsistent debossing and foil work on the cover. Isaac Stewart and Sean Boyles walked through the heat and pressure adjustments, the switch in foil type, and side-by-side comparisons of old and new stamping. They made a reasonable case that the binder had solved the exterior defects, and actually showed a lot of the proccess which is of interest to book collectors.

But readers combing through r/brandonsanderson have been documenting a separate set of problems for months, all of them inside the book, and none of them came up in the update.

The Interior Complaints Nobody Addressed

Multiple owners have reported full-color art plates glued into the book incorrectly, misaligned in a way that suggests a binding line error. That points to a manufacturing process problem. It affects every copy that came off that run, not just unlucky individual units.

Binding failures show up independently of the cover issue entirely. One owner summed up what a lot of others have echoed:

“I just got my copy and the binding came broken in a few locations, the embossing / foil on my copy seems to be fine though. Still pretty disappointing though, hopefully Dragonsteel can get this sorted.”

This person’s cover was fine, but the binding still failed. That’s the report that should worry anyone watching the “we fixed it” video: the stamping fix and the structural integrity of the book are two separate problems, and only one of them got addressed. In fact, the company was explicit in saying that the book blocks for the interiors would be exactly the same and only the cover embossings would be changed with this new run.

On top of it, there are print errors baked directly into the reference material. One reader flagged a factual mistake on the printed page listing the Wheel of Time series:

“The Shadow Rising is completely missing, and A Crown of Swords got renamed to A Crown of Thorns. These errors will be in everyone’s copy.”

That’s not a binding variance or shipping damage. It’s a proofing failure that went to press, permanently embedded in every copy of this printing, according to the report.

Next, readers have reported inconsistent visual defects inside the art itself. One commenter asked simply:

“Anyone else get a weird faded line running through some of the art?”

And there’s a structural concern nobody has addressed at all: the paper weight of the endpapers, the pages responsible for holding the binding to the case. If that stock is too light for the book block it’s supporting, foil and pressure have nothing to do with it. That’s a materials specification problem, and it would explain why binding failures keep showing up independently of the cover fix.

Why the Video Doesn’t Cover It

The update spent real time on heat, pressure, and foil type: useful technical detail for a $300-plus collector’s edition. But if the same print blocks and binding process are running the interior with the glued art plates, the broken bindings, the factual print errors, and the paper weight question all left untouched, then a customer who returns a copy for cover issues could get back a “corrected” copy with every other problem still intact.

Dragonsteel’s team has been transparent about the exterior fix and has earned credit for walking customers through what went wrong and how it was corrected. Their editions for Brandon Sanderson’s work have been of solid quality to date so far as well, for which we do give them credit as well. A leatherbound edition marketed as a collector’s heirloom has to hold together as a book, not just look right on a shelf. Right now, based on what’s being reported, half the complaints haven’t even been acknowledged, let alone fixed.

We’ve reached out to Dragonsteel to see if they’ll speak with us about these matters.

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