Gen V is canceled. The Boys is ending. Looks like that whole train of anti-Trump content is coming to an end. Even though Daredevil: Born Again has similar themes, they’ve changed directions for season 3 and are going to be avoiding political writing. And Gina Carano talking to Star Wars? It’s sure looking like there’s a real sea change happening.

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