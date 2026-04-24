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Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
1h

The show has so far been nothing but girlbosses and Antifa riots, while Daredevil and Kingpin are in the background.

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
18m

It's both a show problem and a Pedo+ problem. Walt Pedo World and everything associated with it is filth in 2026. Avengers: Goonsday will just be more garbage.

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