The Expanse Creators Take a Shot at Star Wars and George R.R. Martin While Promoting Their New Show
Ty Franck and Daniel Abraham, the authors behind The Expanse who write under the pen name James S.A. Corey, sat down with Polygon this week to promote The Faith of Beasts, the second novel in their Captive’s War trilogy. The conversation turned into something more pointed: a direct critique of how Star Wars, Star Trek, and franchise storytelling generally treats its audience like a subscription service that never cancels.