I am back from my El Salvador vacation! Funny personal anecdote — my son got his first job and then his first paycheck and immediately got mad when the money he was promised wasn’t in his account because they took out social security, medicare, taxes. He said it’s not fair. And it’s definitely not! First dose of real life and how the government steals from us. That’s why we need more support here to survive!

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Movies & TV Star Trek’s 60th Anniversary Panel Celebrated “Diversity” Jon Del Arroz · Jul 27 Star Trek turned 60 in Hall H on Saturday, and the franchise used its own anniversary stage to spell out exactly what “diversity” means to the people running it now. Rod Roddenberry opened the tribute panel with a speech invoking his father’s Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations. “To be 100% clear about this, I.D.I.C. never meant you had to drop your own views and blindly embrace someone else’s,” Roddenberry told the packed room. “It just meant keeping an open mind to new ideas and new points of view.” He closed the speech with a twist on the franchise’s most famous line, throwing up the Vulcan salute and telling the crowd, “May you all LOVE long and prosper.” Read full story