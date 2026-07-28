I am back from my El Salvador vacation! Funny personal anecdote — my son got his first job and then his first paycheck and immediately got mad when the money he was promised wasn’t in his account because they took out social security, medicare, taxes. He said it’s not fair. And it’s definitely not! First dose of real life and how the government steals from us. That’s why we need more support here to survive!
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Movies & TV
Kevin Feige Calls Himself a “Gigantic Loser” Over Blade
Kevin Feige told the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast he feels like “a gigantic loser and failure” that Marvel never got Mahershala Ali’s Blade off the ground. He should feel that way. Marvel announced Ali as Blade at Comic-Con in 2019 before the studio had a director locked, a finished script, or any real sense of what the movie was supposed to be. The ann…
Movies & TV
Star Trek’s 60th Anniversary Panel Celebrated “Diversity”
Star Trek turned 60 in Hall H on Saturday, and the franchise used its own anniversary stage to spell out exactly what “diversity” means to the people running it now. Rod Roddenberry opened the tribute panel with a speech invoking his father’s Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations. “To be 100% clear about this, I.D.I.C. never meant you had to drop your own views and blindly embrace someone else’s,” Roddenberry told the packed room. “It just meant keeping an open mind to new ideas and new points of view.” He closed the speech with a twist on the franchise’s most famous line, throwing up the Vulcan salute and telling the crowd, “May you all LOVE long and prosper.”
Culture
The Internet is a Transparent Asylum
You open YouTube and the feed presents itself as a single surface. A man ranks the worst genetics for building muscle. Beside him a historian stands before a bronze statue and speaks of open-source weeks at the United Nations. A boxer faces a six-foot-seven opponent called a psychopath. Britain is drawn as a map locked in combat with a cartoon woman in …