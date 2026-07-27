Star Trek turned 60 in Hall H on Saturday, and the franchise used its own anniversary stage to spell out exactly what “diversity” means to the people running it now. Rod Roddenberry opened the tribute panel with a speech invoking his father’s Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations. “To be 100% clear about this, I.D.I.C. never meant you had to drop your own views and blindly embrace someone else’s,” Roddenberry told the packed room. “It just meant keeping an open mind to new ideas and new points of view.” He closed the speech with a twist on the franchise’s most famous line, throwing up the Vulcan salute and telling the crowd, “May you all LOVE long and prosper.”