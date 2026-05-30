Getting ready for the weekend! It’s been a busy one over here and wrapped up my reread of The Lord Of The Rings today, which I’ve combined with Christopher Tolkien’s "History of Lord of the Rings” a 4 volume set where he curated notes, drafts, and outlines of his father’s work. This made it a lot less enjoyable of a read to go through but on the flip side I feel like I have a better understanding of Tolkien than ever before. Hope you’re having a good read this weekend.

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