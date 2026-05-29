Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
3h

You know, I used to be "tolerant". I was merely disgusted by the idea of male homosexuality. Then one day I found I couldn't stand to hear the grating, effeminate speaking affectation. And now, just looking at them creates a visceral reaction.

Well done, alphabet movement. Your constant drumbeat of nonsense, lies, guilt, hypocrisy, aggression, vileness, demands, and smugness has turned a mere eyeroll into a desire never to see or hear from you ever, ever again.

Reply
Share
Drewie's avatar
Drewie
3h

gayyyyyyyyyyy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture