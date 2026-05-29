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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
7h

If you put someone who cares about the product, it becomes too customer-focused and shareholders lose value.

And we can’t have that.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
6h

Microsoft is doomed.

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