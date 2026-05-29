Phil Spencer retired from Microsoft Gaming on February 23, 2026, after 38 years at the company. Sarah Bond, his President of Xbox and the person widely considered his heir apparent, resigned the same day. The person Microsoft chose to replace them both is Asha Sharma, who had spent her career at Meta, Instacart, and Microsoft’s CoreAI division working on GitHub Copilot and developer tools.

Sharma had no professional experience in the video game industry prior to her appointment. Her selection passed over Bond, who had spent years inside the Xbox organization and understood the platform’s operations. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made the call, pulling Sharma directly from leading Microsoft’s AI product division.

Sharma acknowledged her gaming background: “I don’t pretend to be the best gamer. My focus is to make Xbox the best place to play, return to our roots, ship great things, and become stronger.”

The gaming community’s reaction was immediate and pointed. The central complaint was not about Sharma personally but about what her appointment signals. Microsoft tapped an AI executive to run a gaming division that has been struggling with hardware sales, exclusive game output, and subscriber retention — and the gaming community noticed that the person now in charge of Xbox had never shipped a video game.

This week Sharma sent an internal memo to Xbox staff, obtained by The Verge, warning that more changes are coming. “We are building a stronger XBOX. That means making hard choices about what we build, where we invest, and what kind of company we need to be going forward. That is part of what you are starting to see in the shift from Xbox to XBOX,” she wrote. The memo also confirmed that last year’s Game Pass price increases had damaged the service: “Growth slowed down and subscriber loss accelerated after the pricing and SKU changes last year. Since our price reduction we have seen acquisitions grow and retention improve, which is a good first step.”

The price hike that hurt Game Pass was one of Phil Spencer’s final strategic decisions. Sharma is now reversing it while using the reversal as evidence of forward momentum.

The “hard choices” language arriving nine days before Xbox’s June 7 Games Showcase is not reassuring context. The last round of devastating Xbox cuts, which happened less than a year ago, saw promising projects canceled including a long-in-development Perfect Dark reboot that wowed fans in its 2024 showcase appearance. Xbox’s new Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball has described Xbox’s situation in terms of a platform fighting diluted consumer attention, competition from social media, and AI hyperscalers destroying the memory market. The hardware situation is reportedly so constrained that Microsoft has teams working around the clock to source memory components for its gaming products.

The structural Xbox problem predates Sharma. The platform has not had a system-selling exclusive since Halo Infinite in 2021, and that game’s multiplayer component launched incomplete and lost its player base within months. The $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition was supposed to solve the content problem by adding Call of Duty, Diablo, and Overwatch to the Xbox ecosystem. Sharma’s first significant content decision was pulling Modern Warfare 4 from day-one Game Pass availability, reversing the strategy that made the Activision acquisition’s gaming value proposition legible to subscribers.

The rebranding of Xbox to XBOX in all capitals is the aesthetic layer on top of all of this. Sharma became the first executive in recent memory to try to explain the meaning of an all-caps brand change in an internal memo.

Xbox faces real competition from PlayStation, which has a deep exclusive library, and from PC gaming, which offers the same Microsoft-published titles without the need for a console. The argument for owning an Xbox in 2026 is not obvious. Sharma’s answer is a process answer to a product problem.

An AI executive’s skillset is not irrelevant to running a platform business. Distribution, subscriber growth, data-driven product decision are areas where Sharma’s background at Instacart and CoreAI applies. Whether they apply to the question Xbox actually needs answered, which is what exclusive game is worth buying a console for, is a different matter.

What would it take for you to buy an Xbox in 2026? Let us know in the comments.

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