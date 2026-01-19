William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series and various film spinoffs, responded to Stephen Miller’s plan to save Star Trek.

Miller shared his plan to X last week after reacting to a clip from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy showing off the show’s promotion of intersectional feminism.

He wrote, “Tragic. But it’s not too late for Paramount+ to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with William Shatner and give him total creative control.”

Shatner replied, “I am so on the same page with you Stephen Miller! The fact that they have not cure Hyperopia by the 32rd Century is an abysmal oversight on the writers!”

“Also Paramount+ needs to up the budget because I’m sure that a well oiled organization like Starfleet in the distant future could afford more than one pair of glasses for at least this hyperopic bridge crew,” he continued. “Do they pass the glasses around while piloting the ship‽”

Shatner then questioned, “This is what you meant, right?”

Nevertheless, he then concluded, “I am ready to assume command of the series! Call me!”



Starfleet Academy has been overwhelming panned by even the viewers who watched it. The show currently has an atrocious 4.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

On Rotten Tomatoes it has a similarly terrible 43% score on its Popcornmeter, which was previously called the Audience Score.

The first episode, which was aired on YouTube, only managed to get 159,000 views after four days.

