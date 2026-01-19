A new rumor claims that Ciarán Hinds’ Dark Wizard character in The Rings of Power will be revealed to be a Blue Wizard known as Pallando.

This rumor comes from Fellowship of Fans. The account states, “ Ciarán Hinds plays ‘PALLANDO’ the Blue Wizard, now turned dark, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.”

“He is one of the five members of the Order of Wizards—known as the Istari—a group that will be referenced in the show,” it added.

There is some precedence for this albeit Tolkien in his writings left it open or undecided on whether the Blue Wizards succeeded or failed in their task when they headed East.

In his essay on the Istari, which was published posthumously by his son Christopher Tolkien in Unfinished Tales, Tolkien noted that the number of Istari sent to Middle-earth was unknown, but there were five sent to the north of Middle-earth including two clad in sea blue. Tolkien wrote:

Of the Blue little was known in the West, and they had no names save Ithryn Luin “the Blue Wizards;” for they passed into the East with Curunír, but they never returned, and whether they remained in the East, pursuing there the purposes for which they were sent; or perished; or as some hold were ensnared by Sauron and became his servants, is not now known. But none of these chances were impossible to be; for, strange indeed though this may seem, the Istari, being clad in bodies of Middle-earth, might even as Men and Elves fall away from their purposes. and do evil, forgetting the good in the search for power to effect it.

Additionally, Christopher Tolkien shared a note from his father that revealed that the two Blue Wizards were named Alatar and Pallando. He also shared his speculation on why they journeyed to the east, “It might be (though this is the merest guess) that Oromë of all Valar had the greatest knowledge of the further parts of Middle-earth, and that the Blue Wizards were destined to journey in those regions and to remain there.”

While J.R.R. Tolkien left it open that the Blue Wizards might have succumbed to Sauron in Unfinished Tales, Christopher Tolkien shared more information on them in The Peoples of Middle-earth, and indicated that they succeeded in their mission.

First, Christopher Tolkien speculates that it is possible these two wizards arrived in Middle-earth during the Second Age despite his father indicating no wizards showed up until the Third Age in The Lord of the Rings. Nevertheless, Christopher wrote, “The 'other two' came much earlier, at the same time probably as Glorfindel, when matters became very dangerous in the Second Age.”

In fact, he even notes that these two named Morinehtar and Romestamo “were sent for a different purpose” than Glorfindel. That task being “to circumvent Sauron: to bring help to the few tribes of Men that had rebelled from Melkor-worship, to stir up rebellion ... and after his first fall to search out his hiding (in which they failed) and to cause [? dissension and disarray] among the dark East ... They must have had very great influence on the history of the Second Age and Third Age in weakening and dis- arraying the forces of East ... who would both in the Second Age and Third Age otherwise have ... outnumbered the West.”

NEXT: The Lord of the Rings Returns to Theaters and Sells Out: A Reminder of What Hollywood Has Forgotten