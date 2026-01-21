Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46's avatar
Reformed_Warrior46
3h

I'm surprised that they cancelled it. I really thought they were going to release that disaster of a game no matter what.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
10m

No Princess of Persia, the Menopause of Time? Bummer.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture