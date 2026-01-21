Ubisoft announced that it has scrapped development on its Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake as well as five other titles including “4 unannounced titles, including 3 new IP’s, and a mobile title.”

Ubisoft made the announcement as part of a major organizational overhaul the company announced earlier today.

The company’s CEO Yves Guillemot explained that this new organizational structure, which is being described as a “new and decentralized operating model” will revolve around what the company is calling Creative Houses. These Creative Houses are will have their own leadership teams with “clear creative mandate[s] and accountability.”

Additionally, they will have “end-to-end responsibility for its portfolio, overseeing the full creative and brand scope from development to publishing (brand, marketing and sales go-to-market strategy).”

“They will also be financially accountable, both in terms of P&L and cash generation. This structure will sharpen strategic focus, reinforce execution discipline and ensure that investment decisions will be taken closer to where value is created,” Ubisoft stated.

There will be five of these Creative Houses each with their own creative focus. The first is Vantage Studios, which houses Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

The other four do not have names, but are split up based genres. One is focused on shooters and will include Ghost Recon, Splinter Cell, and The Division. Another is for live service games and includes Brawlhalla, For Honor, Riders Republic, Skull & Bones, and The Crew. The fourth is for fantasy and narrative-driven worlds. It includes Anno, Beyond Good & Evil, Might & Magic, Prince of Persia, and Rayman. Finally, the fifth is casual and family games. It includes licensed Hasbro games, Hungry Shark, Invincible: Guarding the Globe, Just Dance, and UNO.

Guillemot said, “Each one is built around a clear genre and brand focus, with full responsibility and financial ownership, led by dedicated leadership teams. It is a radical move, relying on a more decentralized creative organization with faster decision making and best-in-class cross functional core services supporting and serving each Creative House.”

He then shared in order to give these new business model the best chance at success the company is discontinuing “several projects currently in development and provide additional time to certain games, to ensure enhanced quality and maximize long term value.”

Additionally, he also announced that the company will continue to close even more studios and layoff employees, “We will also selectively close several studios and continue restructurings throughout the Group. While these decisions are difficult, they are necessary for us to build a more focused, efficient and sustainable organization over the long term.”

One of the games being discontinued was the previously announced Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. The company stated, “Ubisoft has discontinued 6 games that do not meet the new enhanced quality as well as more selective portfolio prioritization criteria at Group level. These include Prince of Persia The Sands of Time remake as well as 4 unannounced titles, including 3 new IP’s, and a mobile title.”

While they are scrapping six games, it also announced it has four new IPs currently in development including March of Giants. The game was acquired by Ubisoft from Amazon Games last year. It’s a free-to-play 4v4 MOBA being developed for PC. It has a unique steampunk setting with players taking on the role of Giants.

