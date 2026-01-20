Devon Pritchard, the new Nintendo of America President, is being mocked for her recent pro-inclusivity speech she gave at the New York Game Awards on January 19th.

In her speech, Pritchard said, “This show connects people who are united by a shared belief that every dream matters and everyone deserves a chance to do meaningful and creative work in games and storytelling.”

“The Playing with Purpose program supports the creators, the coders, the writers, and anyone else dreaming big to join this community and bring all that makes them unique,” she continued. “I’m excited to meet you, to hear those stories, and to learn from your journeys. And remember, like any good video game character, you’re on an adventure and every step you take matters. There’s some gnarly bosses, sure, but also many good friends along the way who will support you and powerful rewards for those who persevere.”

“So keep believing, keep playing, and know that you truly belong in this game,” she concluded.

As a point of order, The Playing with Purpose program is a writing program created and run by the New York Videogame Critics Circle. The program “brings comprehensive classes and workshops in journalism and game narrative writing to schools and shelters across New York City.”

The New York Game Awards is the leading fundraiser for the program.

Pritchard’s comments especially her “claim that every dream matters and everyone deserves a chance to do meaningful and creative work in games and storytelling” was mocked.

Sandy Petersen wrote, “‘Every dream matters. Everyone deserves to be able to compete in an Olympic sport.’

‘Every dream matters. Everyone deserves to join the Navy Seals if they want.’

‘Every dream matters. Everyone deserves to drive a Ferrari.’”

One predicted that Nintendo would go the way of Netflix writing, “Nintendo Netflix edition.”

A number of people quoted Norm Macdonald:

Others predicted that this was the end for Nintendo:

Still others predicted the company will ramp up the woke ideology in its games:

NEXT: UK Government’s Anti-Extremism Game Backfires as “Villain” Amelia Becomes Viral Nationalist Icon