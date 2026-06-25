Had three guest contributors today with Sam Gray, Byl Holte, and Stargate legend Joseph Mallozzi! I’m really glad because I’ve been burning the candle at both ends making sure we have all the best content on here and needed a little bit of a break. What I did with my break was organize all my file folders on Google Drive, boring I know but sorely needed so I can get a handle on all my short story fragments, ideas, etc. and get them organized.

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