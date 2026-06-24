It’s a very busy week for me! Going to World Cup on Thursday evening which should be a lot of fun, but the news never stops. I’ll obviously not be able to see Supergirl that night so I’ll have my review up on the weekend when I get a chance to see it.
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Movies & TV
Early Supergirl Reviews Spell Trouble For The James Gunn DCU
The Supergirl review embargo lifts this morning. The pattern across critics who liked it and critics who did not is identical: messy script, worthless villain, action sequences that do not deliver. The film is a grimy Mad Max knockoff that does not work as a superhero movie, does not work as an action movie, and arrives having spent three months giving …
Movies & TV
Comics Writer Grant Morrison Wants to Run Doctor Who And Gives His Pitch To Save The Show
Grant Morrison published a Substack post this week floating their interest in approaching the BBC about the Doctor Who showrunner job. The pitch is characteristically indirect. Morrison notes that the BBC “have never taken me seriously before, so I’m not convinced they’ll start,” but the ideas attached to the inquiry suggest someone who has thought seriously about how to fix a show that just lost its showrunner, its Disney streaming partner, and its audience over three consecutive seasons.
Books
Anne McCaffrey Was Savvier About Collectors Than Anyone Realized
Anne McCaffrey spent her career building Pern, but she also spent it feeding collectors. The evidence is scattered across estate sales, limited press runs, and a local Irish bindery, and the full picture only comes together when you look at the whole catalog. McCaffrey wasn’t just a prolific author. She was a writer who understood that her audience want…
One clear day they’ll realize that there is other 50% of the population that wouldn’t mind watching something new - as long as it’s not complete dogshit propaganda and subversion