Comics Writer Grant Morrison Wants to Run Doctor Who And Gives His Pitch To Save The Show
Grant Morrison published a Substack post this week floating their interest in approaching the BBC about the Doctor Who showrunner job. The pitch is characteristically indirect. Morrison notes that the BBC “have never taken me seriously before, so I’m not convinced they’ll start,” but the ideas attached to the inquiry suggest someone who has thought seriously about how to fix a show that just lost its showrunner, its Disney streaming partner, and its audience over three consecutive seasons.