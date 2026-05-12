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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
6hEdited

"We canceled the show because it was expensive, nobody watched and we lost a ton of money."

"You are lying!"

"Well, here is the publicly available data that is the basis for our explanation."

"No, it was political! Admit it, you lying weasel!"

"Any evidence despite pondering your orb told you so? If not, well..." *points at publicly available data*

"REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE"

I mean, that's what it sounds like to me, at least.

Oh and also: Poor Stevie, failing and falling up the ladder, right into Middle Earth. Done with late night and on to ruin the next cultural institution, are ya? Looking forward to The One Syringe to vax them all...

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Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

His ilk don’t believe in principles like martyrdom

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