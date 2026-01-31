Growing speculation indicates that Christopher Nolan cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in his upcoming The Odyssey film.

Back in July 2025, it was speculated that Lyong’o plays Helen of Troy after a theater exclusive teaser trailer was shown. In that teaser trailer Nyong’o is seen next to Jon Bernthal, who many speculated at the time was playing Menelaus.

GQ noted in its coverage of the teaser trailer, “There's been some debate about which character Jon Bernthal is playing, but it's pretty clear from his tone, look and general corrupt-Baltimore-narco vibe that he's playing Menelaus, the King of Sparta, which means Lupita Nyong'o, seen at his side in the teaser, will play his wife, Helen of Troy, whose abduction incited the Trojan War.”

Nolan Archive also shared, “The teaser for THE ODYSSEY strongly suggests that Jon Bernthal and Lupita Nyong'o will play Menelaus and Helen, respectively.”

“Menelaus, king of Sparta, was Helen’s husband. She was abducted by Paris, a Trojan prince, which triggered the Trojan War,” he added.

It was confirmed in November via Empire Magazine that Bernthal was playing Menelaus.

Given all of this outlets such as Screen Thrill are saying that “Nyong’o is reportedly playing Helen of Troy in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set for release on July 17.”

If this speculation ends up being it true, it will likely negatively effect the box office performance of the film. Political pundit and culture commentator Milo Yiannopoulos already called for a boycott of the film after it was revealed that Travis Scott had been cast in the film during a trailer released during the AFC Championship game last Sunday.

Yiannopoulos wrote on X, “Do not buy tickets for The Odyssey. Don’t get tempted. Don’t be curious. You already know it’s a disaster. Starve them until they die or reverse course.”

To Yiannopoulos’ point, before it was revealed that Scott had been cast in the film, it was already apparent that it was adhering to woke DEI casting initiatives. The most glaring example was having Zendaya play Athena.

On top of the DEI casting, Nolan made bizarre comments about how he allegedly cracked the mythological elements of the film. He told Empire, “One of the things I needed to crack was how to approach mythological elements in a sort of real-world way. The big breakthrough creatively in thinking about the gods was that everything that is now explained by science was once supernatural. Lightning, thunder, earthquakes, volcanoes... people are literally seeing gods everywhere; not even the evidence of gods, they’re seeing the actions of gods.”

“I don’t want to say too much about it beyond indicating that yes, the evidence of the supernatural is all around these people. It’s very much part of their lives,” he continued. “And I think it’s quite a lot of fun to tap into that.”

Finally, leftist iconoclasts have also been trying to destroy The Odyssey for some time. One of their more prominent attacks was a translation by Emily Wilson that wokifies Homer’s epic. In fact, Wilson claimed she was intentionally trying to make “visible the cracks in the patriarchal fantasy” with her translation.

The reason for this is because as St. Basil observed in the 4th century, “Now as I have heard from one skillful in interpreting the mind of a poet, all the poetry of Homer is a praise of virtue.”

Additionally, Deacon Harrison Garlick notes, “The Iliad and the Odyssey, as Socrates tells us, are about justice, and the virtue of piety, though nascent as a philosophical concept, animates much of the motion of the two texts.”

Speaking specifically to The Odyssey, he writes, “In the Odyssey, Odysseus’ famous journey home can be seen as one motivated by piety, as Odysseus has the opportunity to become immortal, love a goddess, marry a princess, stay in a utopia, etc., but elects to endure hardship to return to his polis, Ithaca, and to his wife, Penelope. Odysseus, like Hector, is not without fault, but both show a love of one’s own—a love of family, a love of polis, and a love of the divine. It is a love born out of gratitude, and a love that is not easily replaced, even if a utopia is offered for Ithaca or a young princess for Penelope.”

