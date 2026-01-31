Eric Anthony Glover, the writer for the fourth episode of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, confirmed it is entirely about identity politics.

In a post to Facebook, Glover, who is a Sodomite, wrote, “Because this series dares: with a setting populated primarily by immigrants – often staggeringly alien, always undeniably “human.” It dares: with a central institution that venerates the foreign-born, treasures their starry treks, delights in their arrivals, houses them from harm. It dares: with a law enforcement protagonist striving to reunite a family she separated. It dares: with a body politic seeking redemption for othering its neighbors. It dares.”

“And it does so on the shoulders of immigrants, or the children they raised. Which includes the series creator, Gaia Violo: my co-writer for this episode, and the light of the writers’ room,” he continued. “ Our head of production, Olatunde Osunsanmi: born to Nigerian parents, and born to lead. This episode’s starring actor, Karim Diané: whose descent is from a West African tribe, and whose love on set formed a new tribe altogether.”

“The list goes on. Whether first-generation or from strange new soils, so much of this series is owed to people who ‘boldly go,’ Glover added. “To ‘foreigners’ who wrote scripts, gave notes, delivered dialogue, manned cameras, designed sets. There was power in holding them close. Family made in the filming. And out of it, this fourth episode. The story of a refugee, adrift. But surrounded by friends who love him. And remarkably, a government that does, too.”

“For years now, we’ve been told who to blame for our ills. Where to aim our bricks. And why we should discount who laid them. But we can be more. And I’m proud that this show dares us to be,” he concluded.

The episode is currently the highest rated episode of the series on IMDb albeit it has the least amount of reviews indicating people have already abandoned the show just four episodes in.

While it is the highest rated episode, it still only has a mediocre score of 6.5 out of 10.

Fandom Pulse co-owner Jon Del Arroz pilloried the episode noting the plot is utterly absurd and treats the various characters and factions as idiots.

On top of all of this, it hopes audiences will gobble it down as political allegory.

