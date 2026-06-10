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Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
7h

The effort Davies put into killing the show almost defies belief--it's a perfect object lesson for showrunners that alienate the audience, telling viewers to " go touch grass," etc, the fans deserved better...

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John A Douglas's avatar
John A Douglas
2h

Good riddance

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