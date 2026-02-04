A new rumor claims that Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter will be a follower of Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

During a recent Q&A, Alex Perez at Cosmic Circus shared the rumor when asked if Peggy Carter would be a Doom Witch.

He answered, “It’s more of a follower of Doom than a Witch, but not because she’s evil or anything of the sort.”

“She just thinks that what Doom is doing will help her and her son to fix the current status of the multiverse, which is partially the fault of Steve Rogers,” he explained.

To be clear, based on the way Perez presents the scenario, Peggy Carter’s decision is very likely immoral given Dr. Doom’s methods of achieving his goals involve evil. And good intentions do not justify evil means or cooperation therewith.

Nevertheless, this rumor comes in the wake of a Steve Rogers centric teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. The trailer heavily implies that he and Peggy Carter had a child together after he abdicated his duty to restore the Infinity Stones and return to the present. Instead, he stayed in the alternate timeline to pursue Peggy Carter after seemingly returning the Stones.

The initial question also appears to stem from rumors by scooper MyTimeToShineHello who claimed at the end of January that Steve Rogers will face off against Peggy, who is now a Doom witch, in the film.

It’s also possible that Doom takes vengeance on Steve Rogers by turning Peggy into one of his followers. MyTimeToShineHello had previously shared that “Doom had a wife and a son who died.”

Additionally, he lost his family in the “explosion that also left his body damaged.”

Furthermore, he shared in September last year that Steve’s abdication of his duty resulted in “the incursions that killed Doctor Doom’s family.” And now he “is hunting Steve to kill him for what he did, manipulating everyone in his path to achieve it.”

However, it’s also possible that Doom has a larger agenda involving the children of superheroes. Marvel showed an individual that appeared to be Doom seemingly about to kidnap Franklin Richards in the post-credit scene of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In another Doomsday teaser that focused on Thor it highlighted his daughter and his desire to keep her “untouched by the storm” and teach her “stillness.”

