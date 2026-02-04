Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lankester Merrin's avatar
Lankester Merrin
2h

Nolan had better get the film title right. He's not filming The Odyssey, he's filming Sodom and Gomorrah.

Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
1h

Ellen Page was the initial reason why I immediately determined that I will never watch this shit. Zendumpster was the second reason.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture