A new rumor claims that Ellen Page will play a sex-swapped Hermes in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey film.

Back in January 2025 it was reported that Page had been cast in the film. The Hollywood Reporter noted that “Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton round out the supporting cast of The Odyssey, Nolan’s adaptation of the epic poem by Homer that he is making for Universal.”

However, it was not revealed what character Page would play.

Following the announcement, it was speculated by LGBTQ+ activist outlet Them that Page could play Aeolus or Hermes.

About six months later, Nerdist predicted that Page would play Hermes claiming it’s a role “that requires someone who looks as swift and lithe as the wind.”

If Page is indeed playing Hermes, it is another reason to avoid the film given it will not only be pushing the “toxic slime” that is the DEI agenda with the casting of Zendaya as Athena and Lupita Nyong’o allegedly as Helen of Troy, but will also be pushing gender ideology as well.

Nevertheless, Page did discuss the role with People albeit she did not reveal who she would be playing. She told People in October, “I met with Chris and talked about the part and then sat in the room and read the script. And, you know, it was of course a big yes.”

She also appeared to hint that she will be playing a male character, “"To come back now, as you can imagine, being more just comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable...”

“To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now — that actually, really just meant so much to me,” she added.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey film adapts Homer’s Greek poem that chronicles Odysseus’ 10-year journey to return to his home in Ithaca after fighting in the Trojan War. It will see Odysseus face a number of perils including the infamous Cyclops Polyphemus, the enchanting Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe.

The film arrives in theaters on July 17, 2026.

