We started a retrospective on Tolkien’s rise to superstardom, which began with a left-wing movement in the 1970s appropriating his work and has slowly migrated over time to people realizing how right-wing and Christian Lord of the Rings is. Now, we continue.

Part 11:

Part 10:

Part 9:

Part 8:

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Part 4:

Part 3

Part 2

Part 1

Jackson’s films created the audience. The Italian forerunners and the Catholic scholars shaped the reading. But the people who made the conservative Tolkien movement visible to American media came from the last place the old professor would have expected: Silicon Valley.