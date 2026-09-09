I’m very tempted to get a Switch 2 for this Ocarina of Time remake. It looks awesome. Moreover, the usual suspects are complaining that it “looks like AI,” which makes me want to get it more to upset them… But I need more subscribers if I’m going to do these expensive things! If you sign up in bulk, I’ll review the game for you!
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Comics
Heather Antos Is Officially Off Star Trek Comics, Her Successors Raise Their Own Questions
Heather Antos, the editor who built IDW’s modern Star Trek comics line into a woke monstrosity, announced she’s handing the franchise off after five years. She’s not leaving IDW, she remains Senior Group Editor and is shifting her focus to expanding the publisher’s IDW Dark horror line. As much as her post claims to make this a good thing for her, it’s clear this signals problems with how the line has gone as of recent. Her full farewell post reads: