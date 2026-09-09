I’m very tempted to get a Switch 2 for this Ocarina of Time remake. It looks awesome. Moreover, the usual suspects are complaining that it “looks like AI,” which makes me want to get it more to upset them… But I need more subscribers if I’m going to do these expensive things! If you sign up in bulk, I’ll review the game for you!

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