Nintendo unveiled a full gameplay trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake during today’s Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct, confirming a November 5, 2026 launch exclusive to Switch 2. This isn’t a remaster or a straightforward visual bump the way past re-releases have been. Nintendo has completely rebuilt the 1998 classic from the ground up, with reworked environments, modernized controls, and fully voiced cutscenes, while clearly working hard to preserve the tone and feel that made the original a landmark game in the first place. The trailer runs through Young and Adult Link, Young Zelda, Ganondorf, Sheik, and the Great Fairies, giving longtime fans a proper look at how Hyrule has been reimagined nearly three decades later.

The reaction has been enthusiastic. Kangmin Lee said, “The Ocarina of Time remake looks incredible. I’m excited to play it.” One user on X put it even more bluntly: “The best looking remake I have ever seen. I’m so impressed, it’s insane.” Nintendo Life’s own comment section lit up in the same direction, with one fan writing, “It’s been a long time since a trailer made me feel this much hype,” and another calling it “freaking amazing exceeding all my expectations,” adding that Nintendo “translated the OG artstyle to modern graphics in such a beautiful way.” Another fan specifically singled out Castle Town’s redesign as a highlight, saying it left them “more hyped than i thought i would be going into the presentation.”

What makes this remake notable is the care in the rebuild itself. Ocarina of Time has been ported and touched up multiple times before, on GameCube, 3DS, and Switch Online, but this marks the first time Nintendo has undertaken a full-scale ground-up remake of the game rather than a port with a new coat of paint. Producer Eiji Aonuma personally introduced the extended footage during the Direct, a signal of how much weight Nintendo is putting behind this release. The decision to keep the world’s original zoned structure rather than opening it up into one continuous overworld has already sparked some discussion among fans, but Nintendo’s framing, that it’s a deliberate choice to preserve the feel of the N64 original, is exactly the kind of restraint longtime fans have been hoping for from a remake of a game this beloved. Too many remakes chase modernization for its own sake and lose what made the original special in the process. Based on the reaction so far, Nintendo appears to be threading that needle well.

The timing is a fun wrinkle too. Ocarina of Time launches November 5, a full two weeks ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI’s November 19 release, giving Switch 2 owners a real window to fully experience Link’s quest before GTA VI eats the rest of gaming’s attention for the following two months. For a franchise celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, sending one of its most beloved entries back out into the world, rebuilt with real care rather than rushed out to hit a marketing date, feels like exactly the right way to mark the occasion.