Heather Antos, the editor who built IDW’s modern Star Trek comics line into a woke monstrosity, announced she’s handing the franchise off after five years. She’s not leaving IDW, she remains Senior Group Editor and is shifting her focus to expanding the publisher’s IDW Dark horror line. As much as her post claims to make this a good thing for her, it’s clear this signals problems with how the line has gone as of recent. Her full farewell post reads: