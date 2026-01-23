Matt Michnovetz, one of the Executive Producers on the upcoming animated series Maul: Shadow Lord, shared new details about the new female character that will seemingly be a new apprentice or pupil to Maul.

Alongside the release of the first trailer for the series, Michnovetz spoke with StarWars.com about the setting, the evolution of Maul’s character, and the new female character, Devon Izara.

Michnovetz shared, “Devon is a young person who's living through challenging times and realizes that the future she once thought she was going to have is no longer possible, and so she has to adapt.”

Michnovetz’s fellow EP Athena Yvette Portillo added, “She's conflicted between right and wrong, but there’s a level of innocence, too.”

On top of these comments, StarWars.com’s Kristin Baver reveals she is a “disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who may just be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit for revenge.”

Additionally, a databank entry for the character states, “On the run from the Empire, Devon Izara is conflicted. Living in hiding to survive in challenging times, she must adapt and accept a future far different than the one she expected for herself.”

The series takes place after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Lucasfilm is marketing it as a “pulpy adventure that finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.

It will arrive on Disney+ with a two-episode premier eon April 6 and then release two episodes each week with a finale releasing on May 4th.

The series stars Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, and Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots.

Other members of the cat include Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David W. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus.

