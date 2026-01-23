Actor Nicholas Galitzine, who plays He-Man in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Masters of the Universe, explained how his character has a “modernity to him.”

In an interview with ScreenRant, Galitzine first shared what attracted him to the character and role.

“Honestly, I knew when I got the script that it was very unlike the type of movies that kind of sit in its genre or bracket. There was something incredibly human about the story, and so humorous, which are two things that I really look for as an actor,” he said.

“Similar to this movie, [100 Nights of Hero], there was humor and also emotionality, Galitzine continued. “There's a little bit more action, I suppose, with He-Man. [Laughs] But I really am extremely excited for people to see this movie and to meet Adam.”

“Without spoiling too much, I think there is a modernity to him that is really interesting,” he declared. “It feels like who he is as a person is a handshake between what traditional masculinity and femininity are, and I think it is very exciting to be able to play that in such a huge studio movie.”

He concluded, “Obviously, the action and the set pieces are incredible, but there’s a really human story in there as well. I think if I’m going to do something with that level of spectacle, I have to have that as well.”

Galitzine’s comments on the surface are already concerning as it sounds like his character will be heavily feminized and they will tone down his masculinity and heroism.

They are even more concerning following the release of the first trailer where it shows his character embracing gender ideology with pronouns on his name placard and then he immediately gets lectured by bald black woman for having an interest in swords. Finally, he is emasculated by a blue-haired character when he is unable to pull a sword off a statue.

