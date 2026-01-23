Dafne Keen, who starred as Jecki Lon in The Acolyte reacted to the righteous moral criticism of the show and it’s attempt at normalizing degeneracy in the form of lesbianism.

In an interview on the Losing the Plot Podcast, the host brought up the show and Keen seemingly mocked it by sarcastically describing it as a “fan favorite.”

Nevertheless, the host then brought up her “favorite” quote regarding the reaction to the show, “This is just lesbians in space.”

Keen noted, “Everyone was saying that” and then added “God forbid the lesbians make it to space.”

“Where were the lesbians? They were nowhere to be found,” she added. The two then decided to end that discussion.

When the show was airing back in 2024, Keen promoted the show as having a “queer agenda.”

During an interview with Decider, Keen was asked, “Is The Acolyte continuing its wonderfully queer agenda by introducing a possible romance between Jecki and Osha??”

She responded, “I am so happy you asked that because this is my favorite question ever. I think, for Jeckie, it’s very confusing because as a Jedi you’re not allowed to have feelings for other people.”

Charlie Barnett, who claimed Anakin Skywalker destroyed the Death Star, corrected her, “Attachments.”

Nevertheless, Keen continued, “And I think… I think she… Hehehe, I think she does. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I think she does.”

Showrunner and creator Leslye Headland also described the show as “the gayest Star Wars” and posited that C-3PO is gay and that R2-D2 is a lesbian in an interview with TheWrap.

In fact, Headland described the series as lesbian fan fiction when she discussed it an interview at Star Wars Celebration back in 2023. She said, “When I saw Frozen as a grown ass woman, I cried through the entire movie. There was just something about the relationship between the sisters, the like devillainization of the classic kind of fairy tale ‘bad guy,’ you know, the concept of true love being between two sisters and not a heterosexual relationship. It just destroyed me, completely.”

She continued, “And I thought, ‘Gosh, I would love to make something like this, for lack of a better term, Disney.’ Meaning something that like my parents would have allowed me to see when I was younger as a queer person, but I would have been able to understand as a queer person. And I think I would have had a completely different life. And so I really was inspired by it and was like, ‘God, I would love to make a story like this.’”

Headland then shared she took this idea and pitched it as The Acolyte, “And so when I was developing this original idea to pitch to [Lucasfilm President] Kathleen [Kennedy], I thought well, ‘You know, it can’t just be that.’ When you’re pitching Star Wars you have to pull from what George [Lucas] was also interested in.”

“It can’t just be like well I’m referencing- especially if you’re gonna set something during the High Republic, end of High Republic into prequels. You don’t have the Skywalker Saga. You can’t reference a character that was created by George and/or Filoni. You have to create your own new characters,” she added.

The show clearly set out to promote the disordered lifestyle of homosexuality as something to be desired and good when the opposite is true.

