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ReaderX's avatar
ReaderX
3h

“They didn’t ruin your Star Wars. It’s our Star Wars.”

Sure is now, buddy. Too bad noone wants to see your Star Wars. And judging by the numbers, not even you do.

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FuriousGreg's avatar
FuriousGreg
2h

You missed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which grossed over $1.058 billion worldwide during its theatrical run. Which was the only Disney SW film that didn’t insult the fans.

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