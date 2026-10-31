I’ve been remiss in putting out daily briefings this week. There have been stories I wanted to get out and email, and I try not to put out more than 2 a day for inboxes out there, so with the Malfoid fiction, I just haven’t done it. Today I didn’t email the Malfoid fiction so it’s in here for your perusal, but this has been a very busy week for stories I hope you haven’t missed anything!

I’m going to go see Clara and the Sun tonight because I find the premise intriguing and it looks like it’s going to be yeeted out of theaters soon. Will report on it tomorrow.

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