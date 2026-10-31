I’ve been remiss in putting out daily briefings this week. There have been stories I wanted to get out and email, and I try not to put out more than 2 a day for inboxes out there, so with the Malfoid fiction, I just haven’t done it. Today I didn’t email the Malfoid fiction so it’s in here for your perusal, but this has been a very busy week for stories I hope you haven’t missed anything!
I’m going to go see Clara and the Sun tonight because I find the premise intriguing and it looks like it’s going to be yeeted out of theaters soon. Will report on it tomorrow.
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Movies & TV
Klara and the Sun Opens to $701,000 After Sony Cuts Its Rollout Nearly in Half
Klara and the Sun, Taika Waititi’s science fiction adaptation starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, opened to $701,059 domestic on October 23 across 880 screens. Sony cut its planned release of about 1,900 screens to that number after the film struggled to generate interest. The film averaged roughly $797 per theater and carries a reported $20 million bu…
Celebrity
David Spade Tells Hollywood to Stop Announcing Race and Gender at Award Shows
David Spade, the Just Shoot Me star, told his Fly on the Wall podcast co-host Dana Carvey that Hollywood should stop labeling award winners and crew members by race and gender. Spade said award-show announcers who note a winner’s firsts should knock it off: “On race, let me just say at any of these award shows, I saw a clip the other day saying, ’And th…
Movies & TV
Angel Studios Promises No Sex,Nudity, Or Taking God’s Name In Vain On Screen
Angel Studios, the Utah company behind Sound of Freedom, The King of Kings and David, announced Thursday a set of standards it calls the Angel Promise. For future films and series, the company will put no nudity or sex acts on screen and no F-word in any story. It will also keep profanity out of titles for children 12 and under. Angel originals will car…
Movies & TV
Patrick Stewart’s Death Means The Death Of Star Trek
Patrick Stewart has died, and sometime this afternoon it hit me that Star Trek died with him. Paramount will keep producing episodes. The logo will stay on the merchandise. But the man who made this franchise worth taking seriously is gone, and I don’t see anyone on that lot who can replace him.