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Erik Johnson's avatar
Erik Johnson
2h

Picard was first a diplomat and with someone else in the role he could have appeared weak. But Stewart brought such gravitas to it that you felt like were watching one of the great men of history command a starship. Boldy go, Mon Capitan.

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Ralph Strangis's avatar
Ralph Strangis
2h

Boy that’s good. Beautiful.

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