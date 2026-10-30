Angel Studios, the Utah company behind Sound of Freedom, The King of Kings and David, announced Thursday a set of standards it calls the Angel Promise. For future films and series, the company will put no nudity or sex acts on screen and no F-word in any story. It will also keep profanity out of titles for children 12 and under. Angel originals will carry no irreverent or profane use of God’s name, while sincere or devotional use in any faith stays allowed. Jeff Harmon, co-founder and chief content officer, told Fox News Digital, “We promise there’s never going to be nudity, and there’ll never be sex on screen”

The second commitment hands approval to the audience. Roughly 3 million paying members of the Angel Guild vote on films and series, and a project must score at least 70 out of 100 to enter Angel’s library. The company says even the founders cannot override a veto. Jordan Harmon, the company’s president, posted on X, “3 million Guild members get a veto on everything before it ever lands on Angel.” He added, “We just made a promise no Hollywood studio has ever made.” The third commitment is expanded parental controls: member-set age ratings, plain-language story notes, and new app settings that let each family decide what plays at home. Jeff Harmon told Fox News Digital that “A PG-13 rating from the MPA isn’t precise enough for families seeking values-based entertainment.”

A public company wrote those limits into a promise with shareholders watching. Angel has traded on the NYSE as ANGX since September 11, 2025, when a reverse merger valued it at about $1.6 billion. Most studios keep every option open so they can chase whatever sells next. Angel closed doors in public and in writing, and it gave an audience the power to kill a project before release. Each future film will now be measured against a promise anyone can read, and a single sex scene or a stray F-word would break it. That is a brave position, and it deserves credit.

The people making it have paid for it before. Neal, Jeffrey, Daniel and Jordan Harmon and Benton Crane founded VidAngel in 2014, a service that let viewers filter nudity, profanity and violence out of existing films. Hollywood studios sued in 2016, and VidAngel settled in 2020. The Harmons sold the filtering business in 2017 and moved into original content funded by crowdfunding, and the company took the name Angel Studios in March 2021. The founders studios once sued for letting families skip scenes now set the standard before the cameras roll.

The audience has answered with money. Sound of Freedom, released in July 2023, grossed more than $250 million worldwide. The King of Kings opened to an estimated $19 million in April 2025. David opened to just over $22 million on December 19, 2025, the largest opening for a faith-based animated film, and passed $70 million. Angel finished 2025 as the No. 10 distributor at the domestic box office with $161.8 million, ahead of Amazon MGM Studios. Solo Mio reportedly grossed $26 million on a $4 million budget in 2026. The Guild grew from about 1.5 million members in August 2025 to more than 3 million in September 2026, and Angel says the Guild has paid nearly $300 million to filmmakers.

Jeff Harmon said, “I think Hollywood generally kind of lives in a bubble.” The company says the standards leave filmmakers substantial creative room, and Harmon told The Christian Post the same. Whether the promise reaches existing titles, or licensed films Angel distributes but did not make, is not yet clear. Three million viewers who pay to be in the room now hold the veto, and no other major studio has offered its audience that seat. Which one will be next?