Our briefing today covers yesterday and today. If you look at yesterday’s stories in particular, it’s a whole slate of things that really won’t get covered anywhere else. A lot of it is niche, but it’s important that we build up the culture and let it be known what’s going on. I’m especially proud of that work and I hope it’s valuable to you.

Fandom Pulse is a full-time job, and we provide the best pop culture news out there with more and more interesting content than pretty much every Substack! Please support us by grabbing a paid subscription!