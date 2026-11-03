Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
5h

I’ve seen the articles written about Broadway version of Glengarry Glen Ross - then specifically make a point to complain about David Mamet supporting Trump.

Back in the 90s and up until 2016 Hollywood made a lot of great movies. Since then - it’s dreck after dreck. Not because all lefties are not talented - some of them are - but because once they eliminated the dissent, there is no one to call them out when they make weird and stupid things

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture